Kevin Cramer, Jack Reed Address SEC to Urge Cyber Transparency Boost

Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., have jointly issued a letter that urges the Securities and Exchange Commission to boost cybersecurity transparency for investors.

The senators recommend the commission require publicly traded companies to make it known whether their boards of directors include cybersecurity experts, Cramer’s office said Wednesday.

The letter asks SEC Chair Gary Gensler to lay down policy that would govern these cybersecurity disclosures.

“The goal is to encourage directors to play a more effective role in cybersecurity risk oversight,” Cramer and Reed said in the letter.

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; Angus King, I-Maine; Susan Collins, R-Maine; and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., have also signed the letter.