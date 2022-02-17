Joy White: SSC to Boost U.S. Company Engagement

Joy White, executive director of Space Systems Command, said SSC will send representatives to locations across the U.S. to engage with technology companies not usually working with government agencies, Space News reported Wednesday.

The “SSC front door” initiative aims to expand the U.S. Space Force’s opportunities for high-potential technology investments, White said the same day at a virtual event.

“We’ve got to get a more clear access point for commercial industry to come in and to bring us their ideas, and bring us their technologies,” she said about the initiative.

The executive director stated that SSC seeks to transition the focus of the Department of Defense’s space architecture from geostationary Earth orbit to lower and higher orbits. This transformation goal aims to make satellites less prone to attacks.