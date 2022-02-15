JAIC Launches AI Educational Pilots for Defense Personnel; Greg Allen Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has released new training pilots to provide defense personnel across all levels with artificial intelligence education, FedScoop reported Monday.

Greg Allen, JAIC’s policy and strategy chief, told FedScoop that his center partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to produce educational offerings ranging from AI courses to a coding boot camp.

According to Allen, the center aims to transition learning materials to other defense institutions by 2023 to reach up to hundreds of thousands out of nearly three million DOD employees and service members.

“These are folks who actually need all the skills to meet their current and future operational needs,” explained the official.

The JAIC pilots are borne out of a congressional mandate to develop an AI workforce and educational strategy as part of the fiscal 2022 defense policy bill.