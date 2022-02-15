HawkEye 360 Appoints Four New Members to Advisory Board; CEO John Serafini Quoted

Commercial satellite monitoring company HawkEye 360 has named four military and intelligence community veterans to its advisory board.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that the Honorable Deborah Lee James , Essye B. Miller , Retired Admiral Paul F. Zukunft and Retired Admiral Mike Rogers will make up its Advisory Board Class of 2022 .

In regard to the new inductees, HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini said, “Their expertise will be consequential as we continue to position HawkEye 360 as the global leader in [radio frequency] data and analytics.”

With time spent in governance, finance, capture management and strategic planning concerns at Science Application International Corporation and serving as 23rd Secretary of the Air Force, the Honorable James will leverage three decades of homeland and national security experience.

“Whether it’s monitoring suspicious activity on a national border, or supporting our warfighters with better situational awareness, HawkEye 360 is committed to protecting against emerging threats through innovation in space,” the Honorable James said of the company’s strategy.

Miller has held senior-level positions such as the principal duty of the Department of Defense chief information officer, acting DCIO for cybersecurity and technology and cybersecurity management roles in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. As principal duty she was responsible for advising the secretary of defense for information management / information technology and information assurance.

Retired Admiral Zukunft served in the Coast Guard for 41 years, which included the operation of three cutters that traveled the globe. He also achieved the highest appropriation in the Coast Guard’s history to provide modernization and upgrade efforts for its fleets and infrastructure during his time as 25th commandant.

“HawkEye 360 takes the guesswork out of detecting and monitoring to the point where you can vector a cutter, aircraft or UAV to a known threat far in advance before it reaches our Homeland. I look forward to working on critical maritime awareness capabilities that I wish I personally had while I was in command,” commented Admiral Zukunft.

Retired Admiral Rogers joins HawkEye 360’s advisory board with 37 years of Navy experience, during which he earned the rank of four star admiral. At the height of his career he simultaneously held the positions of commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency. He also frequently collaborated with individuals across the U.S. and international governments.

The Honorable James, Miller, Zukunft and Rogers will be added to HawkEye 360’s roster of 17 current advisory board members.