FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel Named Lead of Renewed Cybersecurity Forum

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, will also chair a newly reactivated federal forum aimed at sharing information to boost the cybersecurity of U.S. infrastructure.

Rosenworcel will lead the refined Cybersecurity Forum for Independent and Executive Branch Regulators, a new iteration of a group that launched in 2014 but has been inactive in recent years.

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, briefed participating representatives on the forum’s renewal.

“Our objectives will be to enhance communication, share lessons learned and develop a common understanding of cybersecurity activities through the sharing of best practices,” Rosenworcel said.

The forum includes representatives from FCC, CISA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and other agencies.