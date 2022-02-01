FCC Appoints New Bureau Chiefs, General Counsel; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has made five appointments that determine the leadership of four bureaus and the FCC’s legal functions.

Alejandro Roark, formerly the executive director of HTTP, will serve as chief of FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, the commission said Monday. HTTP is a CEO roundtable of national Latino civil rights organizations working to promote technology access and adoption across U.S. Latino communities.

Debra Jordan, deputy chief of FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, has been promoted to serve as the same bureau’s chief. She has represented the commission in efforts that tackle cybersecurity, national security and supply chain risk management.

Jordan also served with Naval Facilities Engineering Command as command information officer.

Holly Saurer, who has served as the FCC chairwoman’s legal adviser for media, will return to the commission’s media bureau to serve as chief. She held various roles at the bureau including deputy bureau chief and senior legal adviser.

Loyaan Egal, formerly the deputy chief at the foreign investment review section within the Department of Justice’s national security division, will serve as chief of FCC’s Enforcement Bureau on an acting basis. Egal returns to the bureau, where he previously led what is now known as the fraud division.

Lastly, Michele Ellison will become FCC’s full-time general counsel, following her tenure as acting general counsel over the past year. She has advised on policy tackling national security, broadband data and 5G.

“Ensuring modern communications reach every corner of the country isn’t possible without the

leadership of incredible, capable experts throughout the Commission,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC’s chairwoman.