F-35 Office Looks for Technologies to Beef Up Joint Fighter’s Cybersecurity in Upcoming Challenge

The F-35 Joint Program Office is launching a new competition aimed at improving the security, resilience and survivability of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter next-generation aircraft against cyberattacks.

The F-35 JSF Cybersecurity and Cyber Defense Challenge will look for technologies designed to help in the real-time atuomatic cyber threat detection, response and recovery that can be integrated on the fighter, according to a special notice on SAM.gov.

Technologies of interest may include various communication buses for real-time operating systems and platform information technology systems, as well as those that provide alerts pre-, in- and post-flight or isolate and prevent cyber incidents without affecting aircraft safety.

Interested industry members can submit their response to the special notice on or before March 3, with selected participants set to demonstrate their proposed technologies to officials in detail.

According to a report, the F-35 is full of software and cybersecurity problems.