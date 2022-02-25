Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

DOJ’s Matthew Olsen: National Security Division to Launch New Threat-Counter Strategy

1 min read

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said his team at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division will implement a new strategy for countering nation-state threats.

The new threat-driven strategy will focus on NSD’s current work and provide resources to tackle threats while maintaining flexibility, he said at an event with the National Security Institute in a statement shared Wednesday by the Justice Department.

“We are deploying this strategy to focus on those areas where the department’s authorities can have the most impact in combatting the greatest threats to our national security,” Olsen said.

The assistant attorney general noted that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are increasing their capabilities to conduct malicious activities while seeking to compromise core U.S. institutions.

“Defending American institutions and values against these threats is a national security imperative and a priority for the department,” he stated.

