DOD, Service CIOs Commit to Delivering Secure Computing Capabilities to Soldiers, Employees

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense, and military department CIOs have highlighted the need to address problems facing DOD’s computers as part of efforts to improve user experience, enable analytical capabilities and strengthen the department’s cybersecurity.

Some of the actions taken across the enterprise are enabling telework capabilities using government equipment, reducing network latency through the implementation of commercial best practices and elimination of redundant cyber scans and providing DOD users with higher performing laptops, according to a note from the CIOs posted on the LinkedIn account of the DOD CIO’s office.

“We’re partnered across the enterprise to ensure that every DoD service member, civilian, and contractor has useable, secure computing capabilities,” the post reads.

Sherman co-wrote the post with Kelly Fletcher, principal director to the deputy CIO for resources and analysis; Air Force CIO Lauren Knausenberger; Army CIO Raj Iyer; and Aaron Weis, CIO of the Department of the Navy.

