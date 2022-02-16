Navy Capt. Sid Hodgson Starts Leadership Role at Aegis Technical Representative Org

U.S. Navy Capt. Sid Hodgson, formerly program manager of terminal defense systems at Naval Sea Systems Command, has assumed duties as commanding officer of NAVSEA’s Aegis Technical Representative shore activity.

He succeeds Capt. Philip Mlynarski, who has led the AEGIS TECHREP organization since July 2018, and will be responsible for technical oversight and support of the Lockheed Martin-built integrated naval weapon system, NAVSEA said Tuesday.

The organization is made-up of civilian, military and contractor personnel who support more than $3 billion in large-scale contracts to engineer, integrate, test, produce and maintain combat system baseline configurations for the Navy, the Missile Defense Agency and foreign military sales customers.

Hodgson is an Acquisition Professionals Corps member and holds Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certifications in program management and systems planning, research, development and engineering.

He officially took command of AEGIS TECHREP at a ceremony held Friday at a Moorestown, New Jersey, facility run by Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems business.