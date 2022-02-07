Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Biden Administration Seeks 4.6 Percent Pay Raise for Federal Employees; Shalanda Young Quoted

1 min read

The Biden administration plans to include a 4.6 percent raise for federal employees in the budget request for fiscal year 2023, Federal News Network reported Friday.

The Office of Management and Budget has told agencies to prepare for the potential pay raise in the recent passback budget guidance. The report noted that the potential pay raise would be the largest one in 15 years.

Shalanda Young, who is nominated for the role of OMB’s director, told the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday that Congress will receive the budget request after the State of the Union Address.

President Biden is scheduled to deliver this year’s State of the Union Address on March 1st.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about General News

Tags:

You might be interested in