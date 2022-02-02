Air Force’s Luke Cropsey: FMS Enterprise to Undergo Digital Revolution in 2022

Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey, director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate, is expecting the service’s Foreign Military Sales enterprise to experience a digital revolution in 2022, the Air Force Materiel Command reported Tuesday.

Cropsey, the Air Force’s FMS lead, stated that the data visualization and analytics capability and enterprise case portal developed in early 2019 will expand ubiquitous access and data transparency in FMS business systems in the following years.

DVA combines FMS data sources into a single feed for executive analysis and decision making, while ECP serves as a one-stop-shop for storing and sharing FMS case documents.

The two capabilities, Cropsey pointed out, are helping the Air Force change its workforce from its reactive posture to a proactive one in which the service could quickly respond to its partners’ requirements.

Aside from digitalization, the general is also eying the integration of FMS and acquisition operations in 2022, a milestone he said would improve synergy in personnel training and cross-flowing while minimizing overhead for meeting new defense FMS requirements.