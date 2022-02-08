New Air Force Initiative to Support Small Businesses in Contract Cybersecurity Requirements

The U.S. Air Force has launched a new initiative to help small businesses comply with cybersecurity and information protection requirements to defend against cybercrimes.

The Blue Cyber initiative will provide Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer firms with state and federal resources to understand and implement Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement clauses on their contracts, the Air Force said Monday.

Under Blue Cyber, the service branch will deliver 20 short presentations discussing defense cybersecurity regulations, a webinar featuring guest speakers from cyber-related organizations and one-on-one calls with Kelley Kiernan, a scientist and engineer within the Air Force’s Office of the Chief Information Security Officer.

“We must match the aggressiveness of our cyber adversaries with radical teamwork to bring our small businesses up-to-speed in the most modern methods for comprehensive protection of DAF sensitive data and networks,” noted Kiernan.

In the future, the Air Force plans to host a free cybersecurity boot camp and reach out to academic and research institutions as part of Blue Cyber.