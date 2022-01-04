WHS, DOD Need Market Info on Greenhouse Gas Accountability Services

Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) seeks market information on capabilities that can increase the Department of Defense’s accountability in reducing greenhouse gases across its supply chain.

DOD wants to use science-based methods to define, develop and implement disclosure requirements to boost the department’s accountability on GHG emissions, WHS said Thursday in a SAM.gov notice.

The department seeks disclosure requirements that foster GHG reductions and set emission reduction goals to achieve net-zero by 2050. WHS seeks to identify available commercial services that support this mission and answer related questions from the private sector.

Interested parties may submit capability packages and ask questions through Jan. 25th.