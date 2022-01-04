Air Force Vet Wade Koch Joins Valiant as VP of Business Development, Training & Readiness; John Hart Quoted

Wade Koch , a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Kratos Defense and Security Solutions executive, has been named vice president of business development, training and readiness for Valiant Integrated Services .

In his new role, Koch will leverage his 25 years of defense industry experience to enhance business development strategies, improve engagement across the government contracting sector and foster relationships with federal agencies, clients and partners within Valiant’s training and readiness business unit , the company said Tuesday.

“Wade’s extensive experience in the training arena will empower us to further build on Valiant’s impressive Training and Readiness legacy as we continue to grow the business and deliver high-velocity training solutions for additional customers and partners in the U.S. and around the world,” commented John Hart , chief growth officer for Valiant.

Koch joins Valiant from Kratos, where he most recently served as vice president of business development. Throughout Koch’s more than seven years with Kratos, he also served in positions including vice president of the company’s aircrew training center and vice president of training services.

His previous private sector experience includes six years as president and CEO of Koch Consulting Group Training Systems, as well as nearly three years with Aviation Training Consulting, where he held senior business development roles.

Additionally, Koch served two decades of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, and he currently sits on the board of directors for That Others May Live Foundation, which focuses on providing support to families of wounded or deceased Air Force service members.