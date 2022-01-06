Navy Veteran Jim Shannon Named VTG Government Relations EVP; John Hassoun Quoted

Jim Shannon, a retired Navy rear admiral, has been named executive vice president of government relations at Chantilly, Virginia-based defense systems engineering company VTG.

The 35-year Navy veteran most recently served as president of ASSETT, an undersea warfare and unmanned technology developer that VTG acquired in August 2021, the company said Wednesday.

Shannon served on multiple afloat commands during the first two decades of his military career and supported acquisition programs at the Department of the Navy for more than 15 years.

His roles while in service include commander of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, deputy assistant secretary for international programs at the Navy and deputy commander of Naval Sea Systems Command.

He worked as a consultant for naval executive advisory services at the former PwC public sector business.