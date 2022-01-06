U.S. Cyber Command will run a virtual event to present the 84 newest member institutions of its Academic Engagement Network, an effort to fortify a workforce of cyber professionals.

The event, which is scheduled to occur on Thursday, will inform the new partners on program implementation plans covering the next nine months.

Faculty members and students will also receive access to specific program and planning information. USCYBERCOM’s academic partner network consists of 69 universities, four military service academies, four military war and staff colleges, nine minority-serving institutions and 13 community colleges.

“Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions,” said David Frederick, the command’s executive director.

USCYBERCOM aims for AEN to bolster efforts in the areas of future workforce, applied analytics, strategic issues and applied cyber research.