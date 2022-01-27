Telos Platform Xacta Designated by Oracle to Expedite Security Compliance

Software company Oracle has chosen Telos platform Xacta to manage and automate security clearances at various classification levels for its projects and clients, the Ashburn, Virginia-based information technology company announced Thursday.

“Xacta fast-tracks the entire security compliance process – saving time and money that customers would normally devote to consulting or advisory services,” explained Hugh Barrett , Telos vice president of technical solutions.

Xacta is a cyber risk management and compliance analytics program whose most recent version offers machine-readable data exchange tools that enable automation while minimizing errors.

Glen Dodson , Oracle National Security Group senior vice president, said Oracle selected Xacta due to its efficient authorization process in federal government transactions.

For instance, Xacta leverages Open Security Control Assessment Language (OSCAL) technology to assist clients in submitting the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program system security plans. Submissions in the FedRAMP marketplace and certain federal cloud transactions are then expedited.

In accordance with future rulings from the National Institute of Rulings and Technology, Telos hopes to further develop its OSCAL capabilities and make advancements in federal security compliance.

Telos is currently working under contract with the both Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency implementing Xacta to create an interactive, real-time risk assessment capability .

These agencies are similarly interested in streamlining access and security compliance with Telos and Xacta.