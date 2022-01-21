SWAC Director Andrew Cox Wants More Specific Communication With Industry

Andrew Cox, director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Warfighting Analysis Center, said he wants his organization to further collaborate with industry for the development of a space data transport network, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Cox said he believes SWAC would benefit from being able to communicate its specific needs and progress to industry, without the limits of a request for proposals.

He noted that RFPs only present a small set of requirements and companies still need to figure out specific needs themselves.

The SWAC director said he wants to make design information more available while still keeping critical elements protected to avoid exposing weaknesses.