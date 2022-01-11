Sheriff Bob Mosier Named Virginia Public Safety & Homeland Security Secretary

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has appointed Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier to serve as the state’s next secretary of public safety and homeland security.

“Sheriff Mosier will play an important role in keeping our communities safe. We will get to work on this key priority by fully funding and raising pay for our law enforcement officers,” Youngkin said in a statement published Monday.

Mosier, a native Virginian, brings to the role over three decades of experience in federal, local and county government and international law enforcement. He previously served as deputy sheriff and commander of special operations, patrol division and criminal investigations division in Fauquier County, Virginia.

In January 2016, he officially assumed responsibilities as the 60th sheriff of the Fauquier County, leading the county sheriff’s office through the law enforcement accreditation process and advancing the adoption of new technologies in law enforcement efforts.

Mosier previously served as a senior representative for a Department of Defense law enforcement program. He worked at Obsidian Solutions Group as senior associate for law enforcement operations in support of DOD.

He also served in the State Department as deputy senior executive police adviser, GS-15, for the Iraq bureau of international narcotics and law enforcement affairs and as director of investigations with the International Justice Mission.

“Bob shares my vision for innovating how our law enforcement officers build trust and engage in their communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe,” Youngkin noted.