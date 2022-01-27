SBA Launches Initiative for Supporting Small Businesses’ E-Commerce Growth; Isabella Casillas Guzman Quoted

The Small Business Administration has teamed up with non-profit organization Business Forward for an initiative aimed at helping small businesses expand their reach into the digital world.

The new Small Business Digital Alliance will train entrepreneurs on how to use various digital technologies for expanding their e-commerce blueprint, recruiting employees from a diverse pool, enhancing business operations and raising capital, SBA said Friday.

SBDA will also connect beneficiaries with government, business and economic leaders to potentially secure cooperative deals and support for growing their respective organizations.

In addition, the joint public-private co-sponsorship will hold free events across the U.S. to explain government policies, small business trends and available digital tools in the market.

“Through our new Small Business Digital Alliance and agreement with Business Forward, the SBA will help more small businesses accelerate their online and social media strategies to power their businesses in e-commerce and better engage with their customers where they are,” noted Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of SBA.

The SBDA will publish a list of its members in the coming weeks.