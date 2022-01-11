Pentagon Launches University Consortium for Cybersecurity; Heidi Shyu Quoted

The Department of Defense has launched a new consortium aimed at creating two-way communications between agency leaders and the academe to discuss cybersecurity issues, DOD News reported Monday.

Senior cyber leaders across the Pentagon and congressional representatives marked the launch of the DOD University Consortium for Cybersecurity at a recent kickoff event at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington.

Under the new effort, National Defense University’s College of Information and Cyberspace will serve as UC2’s coordination center while the Center for Secure and Dependable Systems at the University of Idaho will act as the group’s support center.

During the kickoff, Heidi Shyu, DOD undersecretary for research and engineering, explained at the event the importance of UC2 in connecting the department with community colleges, historically Black academic institutions and research universities.

“Diversity of ideas will create the best innovation,” Shyu, a former Wash100 Award winner, noted.

The consortium was mandated into existence under the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.