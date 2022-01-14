Pentagon Designates Senior Climate Adviser Joe Bryan as Sustainability Chief

Joe Bryan, senior adviser on climate at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, has been appointed the Department of Defense’s chief sustainability officer responsible for enforcing federal sustainment requirements.

The Pentagon said Thursday Bryan will represent its interests on sustainability-related matters and report to the White House on its efforts to achieve federal goals.

The redesignation moves the CSO role away from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment to better enable the agency to meet current and future sustainability objectives.

The position was mandated into creation by the White House through Executive Order 14057 on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability and preceding executive orders.