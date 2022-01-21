Naval Research Lab Pilot Project Delivers Maritime Domain Awareness to Support Agencies’ Missions

A Naval Research Laboratory pilot project is currently providing four federal agencies and various state and local law enforcement organizations with global maritime domain awareness capabilities half a year following its launch.

NRL said Thursday the PROTEUS program uses a data collector and aggregator, multi-source data fusion engine, event processor, common operating picture and other information technologies to identify and track maritime vessels around the world.

Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Transportation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration use the NRL system in performing various missions such as search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and environmental protection and response.

“PROTEUS is need to protect our vulnerable maritime borders from illicit activity as well as support international efforts against illegal fishing and human trafficking,” explained Alan Hope, PROTEUS program manager at NRL.

The program, which started in early June, is set to have a lifespan of multiple months.