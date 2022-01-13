NOAA to Work With BOEM for Offshore Wind Energy Tech Development; Rick Spinrad Quoted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has partnered with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to help advance offshore wind energy technologies that do not harm underwater biodiversity and promote cooperative ocean use.

The team will combine their expertise and connections to create a framework for future agreements that will tackle relevant areas around the Biden administration’s wind energy goals, NOAA said Wednesday.

Under their new memorandum, the agencies will work together to support a federal government target of 30 gigawatts of wind energy production capacity deployed offshore by 2030.

“It will help ensure coordination, collaboration, and alignment by NOAA and BOEM at key decision points in support of the Administration’s offshore wind energy goal,” explained NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

Amanda Lefton, BOEM director, pointed out that interagency efforts will assist in addressing climate change-related problems while introducing new job opportunities in the U.S.