New NSWC Dahlgren Organization to Focus on High-Power Microwave Tech

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has established a new division that will focus on high-power microwave weapon systems for the U.S.’ directed energy requirements.

The new NSWCDD HPM Weapons System Division was created from the former Integrated Engagement Systems Department in an effort to spur the continued growth of t to focus on the growth and development of high-power microwave technologies, Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

The new organization, led by longtime U.S. Navy high-energy lasers official Kevin Cogley, joins NSWCDD directed energy studies partner Air Force Research Laboratory as the two only military facilities in the U.S. with a dedicated division for HPM.

“The Dahlgren mission to deliver warfare systems to the fleet includes bringing forward new technical solutions like DE in general and HPM specifically, offering great promise to meet these goals,” explained Frank Peterkin, Navy senior technologies for directed energy.

The HPM Weapons System Division is part of a recent organization that saw the Integrated Engagement Systems Department split up into two organizations each for high-power microwave and high-energy lasers.