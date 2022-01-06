Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

NetImpact Receives ServiceNow ITAM Product Line Certification, Now Platform Workflow Badge; CIO Chad Sheridan Quoted

NetImpact Strategies announced on Thursday that the company has received an IT Asset Management (ITAM) Product Line Certification as well as the Now Platform® Badge within the Partner Program. 

“We continue to deliver market leading capabilities with the ITAM product line certification and workflow badge to enable our Government customers to accelerate their digital journey,” said Chad Sheridan, NetImpact chief innovation officer.

As a certified Partner in the ITAM Product Line, NetImpact’s accredited ITAM Practice and PlatformFirst software capabilities will allow its customers to optimize hardware, software, and cloud costs through the process of ServiceNow ITAM at a Federal enterprise scope. 

In addition, NetImpact receiving the Now Platform Workflow Badge recognizes all product line achievements for the Now Platform workflow and indicates NetImpact’s measurable depth of experience within the Digital Workflow.

“These capabilities built as a part of our comprehensive next generation digital transformation solution platform provide significant benefits to our customers including faster delivery, higher quality and lower costs,” Sheridan added. 

About NetImpact 

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is a digital transformation disruptor solving today’s challenges for our clients while readying them to capitalize on tomorrow’s opportunities.

Serving as Trusted Advisors, NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver high-performance, secure digital solutions to transform operations and accelerate mission outcomes.

