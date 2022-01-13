Naval Research Office Taps UC San Diego for Ocean Sampling System Improvements

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded the University of California San Diego a $20.34 million contract to continue developing improvements on unmanned systems and in situ ocean sampling systems.

The Marine Robotics Testbed contract calls for experiments aimed at identifying best practices in sampling oceanographic parameters for practical scientific applications, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The university team will perform the work in San Diego, California, and Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and must be finished after 60 months on Jan. 11, 2027.

ONL used fiscal 2021 U.S. Navy research, development, test and evaluation funds to fully finance the competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.