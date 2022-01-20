Kathryn Huff Nominated DOE Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy

President Joe Biden has nominated Kathryn Huff, principal deputy assistant secretary for the office of nuclear energy at the Department of Energy, to serve as assistant secretary for nuclear energy at DOE.

In May 2021, Huff joined DOE from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she served as assistant professor at the department of nuclear, plasma and radiological engineering, head of the advanced reactors and fuel cycles research group and Blue Waters assistant professor at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications.

“Dr. Huff has been a trailblazer for her entire career as a leading nuclear scientist, and she brings endless enthusiasm and curiosity to her work,” said DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“If confirmed, she would continue her groundbreaking work at DOE to advance zero-carbon nuclear energy technologies to tackle the climate crisis and provide affordable, secure, and reliable energy for all Americans,” added Granholm.

Huff previously served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California in Berkeley within the Nuclear Science and Security Consortium and the Berkeley Institute for Data Science.

She is a member of the American Nuclear Society and a past chair of ANS’ Nuclear Nonproliferation and Policy Division and Fuel Cycle and Waste Management Division.