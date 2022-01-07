Jane Pinelis Promoted to JAIC Chief of AI Assurance

Jane Pinelis, formerly head of test and evaluation at the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, has elevated to the role of chief of AI assurance at JAIC.

She will bring to the role and JAIC’s Responsible AI portfolio her knowledge, leadership and experience in research and statistical analysis as DOD works to field trusted and ethical AI platforms, the center said in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

In January 2020, Pinelis joined JAIC to serve as the center’s first chief of test and evaluation.

Prior to JAIC, she spent nearly four years at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, where she served as director of test and evaluation of algorithmic warfare. She held various roles at the Institute for Defense Analysis, U.S. Marine Corps and CNA.

