Iron Bow Names Former Cisco Exec Sean Robertson VP of Sales Operations; Rene LaVigne Quoted

Sean Robertson has been named senior vice president of sales operations at Iron Bow Technologies , an information technology solutions provider.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company reported Tuesday that Robertson will assist in intensifying the deployment of technological advances to public sector, commercial and healthcare markets.

Rene LaVigne , Iron Bow President and CEO and a Wash100 winner, stressed that Robertson’s skill with delivering technological advances such as big data, analytics, Internet of Things, and cloud solutions to customers will be an asset to the company.

Previously, Robertson worked at Cisco for 11 years, most recently as vice president of defense operations. There, he saw the organization’s U.S. Defense product and services business grow 50% year over year.

Robertson led Cisco’s Federal Law Enforcement Region, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to protect the U.S. from threats such as cyber attacks.

Additionally, he worked as a mentor in Cisco’s Early in Career network, which offers guidance and career development for those in their first three years with the company.

With prior roles at Kapow Technologies, Oracle and CA Technologies, Robertson has spent over 25 years total in the U.S. Federal market.

Robertson’s addition to the Iron Bow team follows the Nov. 2021 appointment of Larry Frazier as director of sales strategy . Frazier was also a former executive at Cisco.