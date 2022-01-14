House Lawmakers Request Info From CISA Over Multifactor Authentication Implementation

Reps. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., have asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to provide information on efforts to further advance the adoption of multifactor authentication to protect federal networks from security threats.

The lawmakers requested information as Congress seeks to understand the failure of some agencies to comply with the November 2021 deadline to implement MFA requirements, which they said could help reduce the risk of phishing attacks, Clarke’s office said Wednesday.

“As previous efforts to implement multi-factor authentication across the executive branch have clearly not achieved their intended goals, it is important that we work together to ensure that this mandate is implemented effectively in a timely fashion,” Clarke and Torres wrote in a letter addressed to CISA Director Jen Easterly.

CISA should respond to the lawmakers’ request no later than Feb. 4.