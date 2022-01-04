Helmut Reisinger Joins Leadership Team With Palo Alto Networks; CEO Nikesh Arora Quoted

Palo Alto Networks announced on Tuesday that the global cybersecurity leader has named Helmut Reisinger as the new CEO for the company’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) business.

“Helmut is a visionary executive who I’ve known as both a global business leader and close partner to our company,” said CEO and Chairman Nikesh Arora . “Given the recent rapid growth of the worldwide cybersecurity market, we see significant opportunities to accelerate our international business.

Reisinger will work to drive the acceleration of the company’s global growth strategy with president BJ Jenkins , and will join Arora’s management team as well.

“Working together with BJ, Helmut’s relentless focus on the customer and understanding of the international business ecosystem will help us drive our robust EMEA business to future growth, while developing our growing Latin American business,” Arora added.

Reisinger is an internationally recognized business leader. Reisinger led a global organization of 28,000 employees as the CEO of Orange Business Services and supported the digital transformation of enterprise customers around the world. Reisinger has also held leadership positions across Europe at Avaya Inc, NextiraOne Germany and Alcatel Austria.

“I am excited to join Palo Alto Networks’ extraordinary leadership team at what is a critical time for the cybersecurity industry,” said Reisinger. “As a longtime partner, I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand how Palo Alto Networks’ continuous innovation is answering organizations’ cybersecurity needs with its unique end-to-end, cloud- and platform-based approach.

About Palo Alto Networks

