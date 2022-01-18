Heidi Shyu Looks to Innovation Ecosystem to Help Address DOD’s Operational Challenges

Heidi Shyu, undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense, said she believes the country’s innovation ecosystem and allies could help the Pentagon address complex operational challenges, DOD News reported Friday.

She was referring to federally funded research and development centers, companies and university affiliated research hubs as a key component of collaborative efforts aimed at maintaining U.S. military advantage in technology.

Speaking at a Defense Writers Group event Thursday, Shyu noted that tie-ups with external organizations and technical professionals are “critically important” for the department to shape its future capabilities.

The DOD technology chief reaches out to smaller businesses to understand the hurdles they encounter when pursuing defense programs and she hopes to formulate a mechanism to help them bridge the “valley of death.”

