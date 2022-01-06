HawkEye 360 Series D Funding Totals $150M With Leidos Investment; John Serafini, Paul Engola Quoted

Geospace analytics provider HawkEye 360 has received a $5 million investment from Leidos , creating a strategic partnership that aims to enhance the enterprise’s data and analytics service offerings.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said Thursday that the investment will leverage HawkEye 360’s work in space-based radio frequency geospatial intelligence data to continue Leidos’ long-standing relationship with National Security Space customers.

John Serafini , CEO of HawkEye 360, commented that the company looks forward to working with an organization at the forefront of the defense and intelligence community. Serafini continued, saying that the investment would allow them to bolster national security, as well as “[address] some of the most complex global challenges facing humanity and the environment.”

Hawkeye 360’s principle technology utilizes RF signals to provide actionable intelligence for the U.S. and international governments, as well as commercial markets.

“We are pleased to invest in HawkEye 360 and their innovative work to enhance geospatial intelligence solutions,” remarked Leidos’ Executive Vice President of National Security Space, Paul Engola . “This will also create innovative pathways to deliver bold solutions to our customers as they work to safeguard U.S. and allied interests.”

Together, the companies’ shared information and combined efforts are expected to impact the humanitarian, environmental, commercial and national security sectors.

The investment brings HawkEye 360’s total Series D round funding to $150 million and its total capital to $307 million to date. HawkEye 360’s last round of Series D funding , which included an investment from Jacobs, allowed the company to expand its satellite constellation.