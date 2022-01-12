GDIT’s Defense SVP Leigh Palmer Talks Adaptability, IT Foundations & Leadership With Potomac Officers Club

Leigh Palmer , senior vice president of defense for General Dynamics Information Technology , was recently featured in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club. Palmer remarked on what she’s learned as a leader through the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of diversity in company cultures and how to remain agile and adaptable in the face of uncertainty.

In this excerpt from the interview, Palmer discusses how bringing in multiple perspectives and better connecting organizational ecosystems can drive collaboration and deliver more robust technological capabilities to customers.

“We must do a better job of leveraging existing capabilities. We have access to so much technology in the federal landscape, but we are not making optimal use of all that is available to us. We have to start with the mindset that warfighter needs come first, and work from there to identify and bring proven solutions to the mission.

Above all, we can’t fight our wars without a strong IT foundation. Technology is fundamental to the warfighter, and the speed of information exchange, secure collaboration, and getting intelligence to the edge are strategic differentiators on the battlefield. We’ve seen the significance of IT during COVID, and we can’t lose sight of its importance.”

