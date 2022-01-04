Former Perspecta VP Sean Mullen Joins ECS; President John Heneghan Quoted

Sean Mullen, formerly of Perspecta, has joined ECS as senior vice president of business development, the company announced Tuesday.
“Sean is a forward-thinking and results driven executive with a strong customer focus and a proven track record driving year-over-year growth,” said ECS President John Heneghan.
Mullen will leverage his over three decades of work in business development and capture as well as, proposal operations and strategic solution teams. He will be part of a strategy to grow the company via collaboration with new partners.
“ECS routinely tackles the industry’s hardest challenges, and I am excited to join a company committed to growth and delivery excellence,” Mullen explained.
Previously with Perspecta, he conceived and orchestrated the company’s go-to-market strategy and honed a customer-focused approach.
Prior to Perspecta, Mullen worked for information technology services and consulting company DXC Technology, and spent seven years as Vice President, Public Sector Sales Leader at Hewlett-Packard.
He started his career with the Air Force as a civilian acquisition officer harnessing key engineering and information technology capabilities to enhance mission effectiveness.
“I look forward to working with ECS’ incredibly talented and passionate BD team to drive market-leading growth and customer satisfaction,” Mullen added.
One of a series of ECS leadership transitions, Heneghan assumed the role of president this week, and was appointed in Nov. 2021, along with a number of new VP appointments.