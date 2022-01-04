Former Perspecta VP Sean Mullen Joins ECS; President John Heneghan Quoted

Sean Mullen , formerly of Perspecta, has joined ECS as senior vice president of business development, the company announced Tuesday.

“Sean is a forward-thinking and results driven executive with a strong customer focus and a proven track record driving year-over-year growth,” said ECS President John Heneghan .

Mullen will leverage his over three decades of work in business development and capture as well as, proposal operations and strategic solution teams. He will be part of a strategy to grow the company via collaboration with new partners.

“ECS routinely tackles the industry’s hardest challenges, and I am excited to join a company committed to growth and delivery excellence,” Mullen explained.

Previously with Perspecta, he conceived and orchestrated the company’s go-to-market strategy and honed a customer-focused approach.

Prior to Perspecta, Mullen worked for information technology services and consulting company DXC Technology, and spent seven years as Vice President, Public Sector Sales Leader at Hewlett-Packard.

He started his career with the Air Force as a civilian acquisition officer harnessing key engineering and information technology capabilities to enhance mission effectiveness.

“I look forward to working with ECS’ incredibly talented and passionate BD team to drive market-leading growth and customer satisfaction,” Mullen added.

One of a series of ECS leadership transitions, Heneghan assumed the role of president this week, and was appointed in Nov. 2021, along with a number of new VP appointments .