FedRAMP Updates Readiness Assessment Report Guide, Templates for 3PAOs

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) has announced the release of updated Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) templates and guide for third-party assessment organizations.

The updated RAR guide and templates seek to streamline template tables and sections to reduce duplication and address complexity, clarify instructions and requirements as per feedback from cloud service providers and 3PAOs and align RAR with FedRAMP’s current requirements and guidance, the program said Tuesday.

The RAR document allows a 3PAO to document the operational, technical and management capabilities of a cloud service offering and attest the platform’s readiness to undergo the authorization process for FedRAMP.

CSPs can use the completed RAR to know if their platform has the capabilities to secure authorization under FedRAMP.