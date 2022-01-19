FedRAMP Updates Authorization Guidance for Cloud Service Providers

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has released updated two-volume guidance aimed at helping cloud service providers understand the process of certification from the cybersecurity risk management program.

Volume 1 of the updated Cloud Service Providers Authorization Playbook provides help in devising a strategy to achieve authorization, while Volume II details ways to develop a security package to speed up the certification review process, FedRAMP said Tuesday.

Various information inside the playbook includes the authorization process, FedRAMP designations, elements of an authorization package and artifact development tips.

According to the program, it expects the document to help not only applicant cloud service providers but also other cybersecurity stakeholders.