2022 Wash100 Voting Begins; Early Vote Results Revealed

Executive Mosaic , the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, announced the winners of the 2022 Wash100 Award on Wednesday to recognize the 100 key executives across the government, industry, military and GovCon sectors who have the most potential to make significant contributions to the federal landscape in the year to come.

With the announcement of the 2022 Wash100 Award recipients, the voting season has officially opened for the GovCon Community to choose who they believe to be the most influential member of our community. Executive Mosaic will accept your votes through April 30th. Cast your ten votes before April 30th to ensure your favorite leaders in our industry are recognized.

After a record-shattering turnout of votes and participation from the GovCon community in 2021, Dr. Stacey Dixon , current principal deputy director of National Intelligence with ODNI, received the most votes in the nine year history of the Wash100 Award and took first place in the Wash100 Vote Standings. It was the first time in the award’s history that a government official secured the top of the standings.

“Following the selection of the industry’s most consequential leaders, Executive Mosaic goes to the community itself to vote on the popularity of those winners,” said Garrettson. ”Over the years, we have seen shifting results but no previous year has seen this volume of participation and such a shift towards the number of winners from government versus GovCon services.”

Early 2022 Wash100 Vote Standings Results

Since Wednesday’s vote opening, BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker has surged to the top of the Wash100 Standings and currently has more than double the number of votes as any other winner. Capgemini Government Solutions CEO Doug Lane and CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango sit in second and third place respectively as voting is now underway until April 30th.

Don’t hesitate to get involved in the conversation and jump start your favorite executives in our community to the front of the standings. With your help and your ten votes, we can make this the most competitive and successful year in the history of the Wash100 Award to bring a spotlight to ALL that our elite group of leaders accomplish in the federal landscape.

