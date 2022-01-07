Small Businesses Secure DOE Funds to Pursue Renewable Energy Tech Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has issued $35 million in funding awards to 158 small business-led projects that will focus on developing technologies designed to promote clean energy and limit climate change impacts.

DOE said Thursday the grants will come from the department’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to support studies in areas such as plastic recycling, engineering simulation, carbon capture and hydrogen energy storage.

Birch Biosciences secured $256,492 to develop a synthetic biology-based closed-loop process to recycle plastic materials.

Novoreach Technologies aims to create a carbon capture system under a $200,000 grant and ExMat Research will work on a phosphorus monitoring sensor with its $250,000 award.

“Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis,” said DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm.