DOE Releases RFI on Pathways for Industrial Sector’s Decarbonization

The Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office is looking for public feedback on four technology pathways aimed at helping the industrial sector reduce emissions while remaining competitive in the global scene.

A request for information details energy efficiency; electrification; low-carbon fuels and feedstocks; and carbon capture, utilization and storage as ways to achieve the Biden administration’s decarbonization goals, the department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy said Thursday.

AMO wants to learn more about emerging technologies for industrial decarbonization, opportunities for demonstration-scale projects, barriers facing carbon emission reduction, government resources that can support climate initiatives and strategies to benefit the industrial workforce.

AMO is also interested in technologies that can be used to achieve similar environmental goals in different sectors.

Interested stakeholders can submit their comments on the RFI until Feb. 28.