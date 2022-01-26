DOE Invests in Wave Power Converter Technology Projects; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy is investing $25 million in eight technology projects aimed at harnessing the power of sea waves to generate electricity.

These projects compose the initial round of open-water testing at the PacWave South open-ocean test site off Oregon’s coast, DOE said Tuesday.

DOE selected the projects through a funding opportunity launched by the department’s Water Power Technologies Office.

The projects will focus on wave energy converter designs, as well as technologies that operators would use to manage and control these converters.

“Harnessing the unrelenting power of the ocean is a clean, innovative and sustainable way to curtail carbon pollution — benefitting American businesses and families, especially coastal communities hit hardest by the impacts of climate change,” said Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of energy.

The awardees and their corresponding award values are:

CalWave Power Technologies: $7.5 million

Columbia Power Technologies: $4.2 million

Dehlsen Associates: $1.8 million

Integral Consulting: $379,329

Littoral Power Systems: $3.9 million

Oscilla Power: $1.8 million

Portland State University: $4.5 million

University of Washington: $1.3 million