DOE Announces Initiative to Support Electric Transmission Line Modernization; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched an effort to foster the development of high-capacity electric transmission lines in alignment with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

DOE said Wednesday its Building a Better Grid initiative aims to make clean energy more accessible, create new jobs and boost the U.S. power grid’s resiliency to climate change effects.

Building a Better Grid will bring state, tribal, community and industry stakeholders together to identify requirements for building high voltage transmission facilities.

The initiative will use over $20 billion in federal funds to support transmission projects. These funds include $3 billion from the Smart Grid Investment Grant Program, $2.5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $10 billion for power outage prevention efforts across states and tribes.

“DOE’s new Building a Better Grid initiative is a job booster spurred by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and collaboration with communities to upgrade the nation’s grid, connect more Americans to clean electricity and broadband and reliably move clean energy to where it’s needed most,” said Jennifer Granholm, the secretary of Energy.