DMI Names Tracy Hobiena GM of State and Local Government; CEO Sunny Bajaj Quoted

Tracy Hobiena , a 20-year sales, consulting and management veteran, has been appointed general manager of state and local government at DMI .

The Bethesda, Maryland-based digital transformation services company said Monday that in her new role, effective immediately, Hobiena will be responsible for overseeing all business aspects of DMI’s state, local and education clients .

Sunny Bajaj , CEO and founder of DMI said of Hobiena, “Her leadership and experience running state and local programs will help us grow and expand our next-gen technology partnerships while focusing on the digital challenges our government and education clients are facing.”

Hobiena will leverage her experience in the information technology industry serving state and local government customers to help expand DMI’s position in the state and local government market.

She joins DMI from Smartronix, where she served most recently as director of state, local and education cloud program delivery. Her previous experience at Smartronix includes holding positions within the company’s client executive team and quality assurance division.

Prior to her time at Smartronix, Hobiena founded and served as principal consultant for Intrepid Performance Partners. Previously, Hobiena also held multiple senior level positions at Sun Microsystems.

Hobiena’s philanthropic efforts include serving as a founding member of the volunteer group Coalition Against Childhood Cancer.