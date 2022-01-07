Dartmouth College Professor Emily Blanchard Named State Department Chief Economist

Emily Blanchard, an economics professor at Dartmouth College, has been appointed to serve as the State Department’s chief economist.

Blanchard will help the department analyze the economic factors of foreign policy and engage with known economists, financial institutions and other stakeholders, Antony Blinken, the secretary of state and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement posted Thursday.

She will contribute insights to help the government make decisions in the areas of supply chain, climate crisis mitigation, infrastructure, commercial diplomacy and trade.

The Foreign Service Institute and other organizations will work with Blanchard to bolster the State Department’s expertise in economy.

“The Office of the Chief Economist plays a key role in ensuring that our foreign policy benefits U.S. workers, their families and their communities, because in today’s world, economic security is national security,” Blinken said.