Cyberspace Solarium Commission to Continue as Reformatted Group; Mark Montgomery Quoted

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which stood up in 2019, will soon shut down but then revive as a nonprofit this year, Defense One reported Wednesday.

Mark Montgomery, the commission’s executive director, told FCW that the revived group will consist of existing commissioners excluding Chris Inglis, who is currently the national cyber director.

Montgomery added that his team will also need to hire appropriate people to build the future nonprofit’s required workforce.

The commission’s life span of over two years resulted in almost a hundred cybersecurity recommendations for Congress. Its work has influenced cyber-focused policies including those related to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.