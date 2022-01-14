Commerce Department Scouts for Members of Future IoT Advisory Board

The Department of Commerce is in search of nominees for a future group that will advise the Internet of Things Federal Working Group on multiple matters.

Stakeholders and experts within and outside the federal government will compose the IoT Advisory Board to help the working group identify policies and efforts that hinder IoT development, scenarios where IoT can provide economic advantages and international opportunities related to IoT, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Thursday.

The board will also provide advice on the opportunities and challenges faced by small businesses with regard to IoT.

“We would like this board to represent a broad spectrum of IoT experts from industry, academia and nonprofit organizations who can provide advice on IoT ranging from rural concerns to transportation, security and health care topics,” said Gina Raimondo, the secretary of commerce.

The Commerce Department will accept nominations through Feb. 28, 2022. NIST will perform administrative duties to support the future board.