CISA, NSA, FBI Release Joint Advisory on Russian Cyber Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI have jointly authored an advisory to alert organizations about state-sponsored cyber threats from Russia.

The joint cybersecurity advisory tackles the tactics, techniques, and procedures commonly observed in Russian cyber operations, CISA said Tuesday.

Cyber vulnerabilities known to be exploited by Russia include those related to FortiGate VPNs, Cisco routers, Oracle WebLogic servers, Zimbra software and Microsoft Exchange.

The advisory also includes guidance on how to detect, mitigate and respond to these threats. The agencies advise cyber defenders to proactively hunt for threats, confirm reporting processes, implement a cyber incident response plan, bolster situational awareness on the matter and reduce personnel gaps in security coverage of information and operational technology.