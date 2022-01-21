CISA Finalizes Internet Security Guidance on IPv6 Consideration

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has published the finalized version of guidance made to help federal agencies securely adopt the latest internet protocol.

The “IPv6 Considerations for TIC 3.0” document guides federal entities in implementing the Trusted Internet Connections 3.0 internet security initiative while transitioning to internet protocol version 6, CISA said Thursday.

TIC 3.0 focuses on modern cybersecurity shifts including the adoption of cloud computing.

The finalized document aims to inform agencies about IPv6, boost awareness on IPv6 security considerations and tailor TIC 3.0 security objectives to support IPv6.

Readers of the publication may also use it to learn more about their responsibilities regarding the Office of Management and Budget’s Memorandum 21-07, which updates guidance on the federal government’s 1Pv6 deployments.

“With our federal partners, we thoroughly reviewed and assessed public comment to ensure this finalized guidance informs and prepares federal agencies on how to properly implement the IPv6,” said Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director of cybersecurity at CISA.

CISA accepted public feedback on the document up to a deadline in October 2021 and used gathered input to inform the finalized version.